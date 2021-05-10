Note On Plans For Mia Yim’s SmackDown Debut, Why Aleister Black Wasn’t On Last Week’s Show

As previously reported, Mia Yim was moved to SmackDown last month after the disbanding of RETRIBUTION, but she has yet to make an appearance on the show. F4WOnline.com has more details on when Yim is expected to debut, plus the reasoning for Aleister Black not appearing on last week’s SmackDown.

According to the report, Yim was indeed actually set to make her debut on last week’s edition of SmackDown, confirming a previous report by Ringside News. However, F4WOnline.com notes that the reason Yim ultimately did not make her debut was due to time constraints. The report claims she is now “tentatively scheduled” to debut on this week’s SmackDown.

Additionally, Black was reportedly also set for the previous episode of SmackDown, but his planned vignette was also cut due to time constraints.

Yim hasn’t wrestled for WWE since last December, while Black’s most recent match came last October on RAW.