Note On Morale In NJPW Due to Quarantine Procedures

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is said to be ‘a lot going on’ backstage in New Japan Pro Wrestling since the recent COVID-19 outbreak. As noted earlier this week, it’s believed that David Finlay and Jay White tested positive and were forced to quarantine in Japan for two weeks instead of going home.

According to the latest report, there is said to be unhappiness about going through quarantine, especially with the foreign talent, as ‘multiple sources’ stated that these issues are ‘part of the story.’ The only public mention has been Fit Finlay, who said his son was “thinking about his future.” There were also wrestlers who talked about not going back to NJPW until quarantine was lifted and others who were thinking about other options. Several of the wrestlers (including Juice Robinson and Will Ospreay, as well as announcer Kevin Kelly) left Japan when the shows were canceled last week, only to later find out that the company was returning to live events on May 22.

NJPW has a hotel they send wrestlers to in order to quarantine for fourteen days, but those who tested positive were given a place in the dojo. The foreign talent reportedly aren’t happy with the overall situation, including the canceled dates and the feeling that they’re not being told vital information.

All the wrestlers in quarantine would, in theory, be available for Dominion on June 6.