Note on Movie Theater Business and Google Search Interest For AEW Revolution

As previously reported, AEW CEO Tony Khan said that the Revolution PPV buys were between 130,000 and 140,000. An exact number was not provided, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has additional details on some of the business metrics. For PPV buys, it was noted that of those who bought Full Year back in November, 46.3% bought Revolution. Of those who bought All Out, 45.9% bought Revolution. Meanwhile, only 8.4% of those who bought WWE Elimination Chamber also bought Revolution.

This PPV was also shown in movie theaters and earned between $120,000 and $125,000. There are over 5,000 in attendance. Full Gear had around $125,000 with only 300 theaters. 450 theaters showed this PPV event. That also means that the per theater number is down, as most theaters only had 11 to 12 people.

Finally, Google searches were at 50,000, and it was #12 for the day.