Note On Names In Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Several legends and stars from WWE (and a couple from AEW) were in attendance at Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles. As PWInsider notes, the following names were in attendance at the ceremony. The list includes Malakai Black and Adrade El Idolo, who were their with their wives Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair, respectively:

* Triple H

* Kurt Angle

* The Honky tonk Man

* Dean Malenko

* Sean Waltman

* Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes

* Greg Valentine

* Hacksaw Duggan

* Lillian Garcia

* Sharmell

* Wendy Barstow aka Fifi the Maid

* Rick and Scott Steiner

* Andrade (w/Charlotte)

* Malakai Black (w/Zelina Vega)

* Dominik Mysterio

* Brandi Rhodes