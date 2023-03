– PWInsider reports that Bryan Danielson’s wife, Brie Bella, and sister-in-law Nikki Bella, The Bella Twins, are backstage at the Chase Center for tonight’s AEW Revolution event.

Danielson challenges AEW World Champion MJF for the title later today in a 60-minute Iron Man Match. Tonight’s event is being held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.