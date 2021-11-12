Note On New Title Coming To MLW, Changes To MLW World Title

Fightful Select has details on some changes coming to MLW, which includes a new addition to the promotion’s title ranks, as well as a physical change to one of its current championships.

According to Fightful, MLW is set to introduce a Women’s Featherweight Championship in the future, with the company reportedly beginning talks with various belt makers about the design for the title.

Fightful also notes that MLW is in the process of making physical changes to the MLW World title. The reports states that a “more normal-sized title” will be appearing soon, as Court Bauer wasn’t a fan of the “almost novelty-size” of some of the company’s titles.

Alexander Hammerstone is the current champion after defeating Jacob Fatu last month at Fightland.