wrestling / News
Note On Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega Missing Dynamite Last Night
March 5, 2020 | Posted by
Neither Nick Jackson nor Kenny Omega appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with the story being that both were banged up following Revolution and not cleared to travel. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Jackson was legitimately not at the show, but only because his wife is set to give birth soon. As for Omega, his pinky finger is broken but he will likely wrestle with a cast at some point, so he won’t be out long.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Aged Out of WWE, Wants to Go Somewhere Where He Can Maximize His Creativity, Explains What He Wants, Thanks Vince McMahon
- MJF Responds to Earlier Report on Incident, Cody Says MJF Is ‘Immature and Doesn’t Represent the Brand’
- Evil Dead Star Bruce Campbell Weighs in on Fans Campaigning for CM Punk to Take Over as Ash in Evil Dead
- Renee Young Says She Tried to Speak With Lower Voice on WWE Commentary, Discusses Being Impacted By Negative Feedback, Feeling Relief When It Ended