Note On Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega Missing Dynamite Last Night

Neither Nick Jackson nor Kenny Omega appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with the story being that both were banged up following Revolution and not cleared to travel. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Jackson was legitimately not at the show, but only because his wife is set to give birth soon. As for Omega, his pinky finger is broken but he will likely wrestle with a cast at some point, so he won’t be out long.