wrestling / News
Note On WWE Discussing Specifics For Nigerian Drum Fight Match Between Big E & Apollo Crews At WrestleMania 37
As previously reported, Big E discussed in a recent interview that he still wasn’t sure of the specifics of his Nigerian Drum Fight match with Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37. Fightful Select has more details on where things stand with the match.
According to Fightful, ideas for the Nigerian Drum Fight were discussed during last week’s tapings, but that as of those tapings, there were still no firm plans in place for what the match would entail.
Crews challenged Big E to the match on last week’s edition of SmackDown, describing the Nigerian Drum Fight as “an ancient duel created by my ancestors for those who were wronged to get a chance to make it right.” The stipulations were described as “no rules, no limitations, just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum.”
Both Big E and Crews will be competing in their first-ever WrestleMania singles match when they face off for the Intercontinental Championship.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Admits There Was Truth Behind RAW Locker Room Speech, Discusses Potentially Opening WrestleMania 37
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Talk UK Takeover, Give Update on Road Dogg
- Mark Henry Recalls Having to Lie to Get Daniel Bryan Hired By WWE
- Charlotte Flair Shares Pictures From New Revealing Photoshoot