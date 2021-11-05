Note On Non-Compete Clauses For Released WWE Talent, When They Will Be Free Agents

As previously reported, WWE released around eighteen wrestlers yesterday, including Eva Marie, Nia Jax, Keith Lee and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the wrestlers have either 90-day or 30-day non-compete clauses, depending on whether they were on the main roster or NXT. As usual, main roster wrestlers have ninety day non-competes while NXT wrestlers have 30 days. The main roster talent will be free agents on February 2 while the NXT wrestlers will be available starting December 4.

Those cut from RAW and Smackdown included Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, B-Fab, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

Those cut from NXT include Scarlett, Ember Moon (who may still have a main roster deal), Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter and Zayda Ramier.