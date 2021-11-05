wrestling / News
Note On Non-Compete Clauses For Released WWE Talent, When They Will Be Free Agents
As previously reported, WWE released around eighteen wrestlers yesterday, including Eva Marie, Nia Jax, Keith Lee and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the wrestlers have either 90-day or 30-day non-compete clauses, depending on whether they were on the main roster or NXT. As usual, main roster wrestlers have ninety day non-competes while NXT wrestlers have 30 days. The main roster talent will be free agents on February 2 while the NXT wrestlers will be available starting December 4.
Those cut from RAW and Smackdown included Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, B-Fab, Harry Smith, Nia Jax, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.
Those cut from NXT include Scarlett, Ember Moon (who may still have a main roster deal), Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter and Zayda Ramier.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q3 Earnings Call: Nick Khan On NXT 2.0 Relaunch Progress, 2022 PPV Schedule, More
- Ahmed Johnson on What Vince McMahon Told Him the Night After the Montreal Screwjob
- Samuray del Sol Responds To Getting Called Out by Chris Jericho & Amanda Huber For Spelling Brodie Lee’s Name Wrong
- Miro Reportedly Brought In On Short Notice For AEW Dynamite