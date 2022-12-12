wrestling / News
Note on NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
Another couple of NXT stars are backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are at the show and are likely to work the WWE Main Event taping.
Blade and Enofe have worked as a tag team in NXT, recently getting an NXT Tag Team Championship match against Pretty Deadly but coming up short.
