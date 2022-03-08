Note On NXT Stars Being Booked For Upcoming WWE Live Events

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that current WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa are currently booked for this week’s live events, which will take place in Columbus, Georgia, and Savannah, Georgia.

As noted, Breakker made his Raw debut on Monday, teaming with Ciampa to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Breakker will defend the NXT title against Ciampa and Ziggler in a Triple Threat Match on this week’s NXT Roadblock special.

Additionally, Johnson states that there has also been interest in WWE in bringing in NXT star Harland to television tapings to work dark matches.