Note On NXT’s Status On USA Network After WWE Deal With Peacock

As previously reported, WWE has signed a huge deal to bring the WWE Network to the Peacock streaming service. In the release for the announcement, there was wording regarding “in-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown” being included in the new deal.

According to Wrestling Inc., while the press release did not specifically mention whether NXT first-run episodes or replays would air exclusively on Peacock, the show will still continue to premiere on Wednesdays on the USA Network.

Additionally, the report notes that NXT is still expected to air via replay on WWE Network the next day even in the move to Peacock.

The deal between WWE and Peacock is reportedly worth more than $1 billion, with more details set to be released closer to the official launch in March.