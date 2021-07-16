Note On NXT Talent Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Dark Match

WWE has been regularly featuring NXT talent in RAW and SmackDown dark matches in recent weeks, and it appears that another talent could be added to the rotation. Fightful Select has the details on a new name joining the mix.

According to Fightful, as of Tuesday, Xia Li was scheduled for an upcoming SmackDown dark match. It’s unknown if that dark match will take place on tonight’s tapings in Houston or whether there are any particular plans for her to be called up to the WWE main roster.

Fightful notes that the plan to have NXT talent work dark matches during RAW and SmackDown tapings is expected to continue with the company’s return to live touring.

Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Toni Storm have already joined the main roster on SmackDown, while Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, and Scarlett are among those who have worked dark matches over the past month or so.