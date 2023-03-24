Note on One Pitch Miro Allegedly Turned Down For AEW Return

As previously reported, Miro allegedly has not returned to AEW due to issues with creative and turning several pitches down. Miro has not appeared for AEW since All Out back in September of last year.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that one of the pitches to Miro was for Full Gear, as part of a battle royal. Miro would have lost the match after getting to the final two, with Hangman Page winning. He turned that down and Page ended up getting injured, so the match never happened.

Tony Khan has said after the PPV they’d try to get in contact with the Redeemer again, but his name hasn’t been mentioned since. He currently has three years left on his deal.