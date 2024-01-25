wrestling / News
Note on Opener for Tonight’s TNA Impact
– PWInsider also reports that Chris Bey vs. Knight Knight will be opening match on tonight’s edition of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity
* Kazuchika Okada & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System
* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz
* Dani Luna & Jody Threat vs. MK Ultra
* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight (Opening Match)