Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that the Tables Match featuring W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The show will start at 8:00 pm EST.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Before The Impact will feature Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne. The show will stream starting at 7:30 pm EST on Impact+, YouTube, and Facebook.

