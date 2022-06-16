wrestling / News
Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the match featuring Tasha Steels and Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS. Here’s the scheduled lineup:
* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Briscoes
* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey
* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards
* Contract signing with Josh Alexander and Eric Young
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo, Maria Kanellis, More React to Vince McMahon Investigation News
- New Details, Reaction Backstage To Vince McMahon Investigation Over $3 Million Payment For Alleged Affair
- More On Vince McMahon Investigation: WWE Issues Staff Message, Note On How Much Voting Power McMahons Control
- AEW Reportedly Changed Booking Plans For Tag Team Titles