Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that the match featuring Tasha Steels and Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim and Jordynne Grace will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Tonight’s show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS. Here’s the scheduled lineup:

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Briscoes
* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey
* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards
* Contract signing with Josh Alexander and Eric Young

