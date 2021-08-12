wrestling / News

Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling (SPOILERS)

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that the singles match between Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood will be the opener for the main card of tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Tonight’s Impact programming begins on AXS TV at 7:00 pm EST. IMPACT! on AXS TV will start at 8:00 pm EST.

