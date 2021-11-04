Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AXS TV Lineup

– PWInsider reports that the Fatal 4-Way match featuring Rohit Raju vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Maclin will open the main card for tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The winner of the match will be the No. 1 contender for the X-Division championship.

Impact’s AXS TV programming begins at 7:00 pm ET tonight with Before The Impact. Here’s tonight’s Impact Wrestling lineup:

* Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne

* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus

* Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Moose, W. Morrissey & Minoru Suzuki

* Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin

* The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice

* BTI: Brian Myers, VSK, & Zicky Dice vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, & Sam Beale