– Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the go-home show before tomorrow’s Bound for Glory card. PWInsider reports that Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King will kick off tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* BTI: Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King

* Steve Maclin vs. Moose

Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan

* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven

* Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw

* Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich BFG contract signing