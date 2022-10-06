wrestling / News

Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Updated Lineup

October 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling BFG Contract Signing Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the go-home show before tomorrow’s Bound for Glory card. PWInsider reports that Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King will kick off tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* BTI: Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King
* Steve Maclin vs. Moose
Special Guest Referee: Sami Callihan
* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Taven
* Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw
* Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich BFG contract signing

