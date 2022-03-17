Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) vs. The Bullet Club (Jay White and Chris Bey) will be the opening match on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The show will air tonight on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* The Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Jay White) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino

* Matt Taven vs. Josh Alexander