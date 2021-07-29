Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Surprise Cameo Rumored

– PWInsider reports that The Good Brothers vs. Chris Bey and Jay White will be the opening match for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Additionally, the report notes that tonight’s show will have a surprise cameo.

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV:

* Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (Before the Impact)

* Moose vs. Chris Sabin

* FinJuice, Fallah Bahh, & No Way vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, & Shera

* Deaner & Rhino vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Kaleb With a K vs. Taylor Wilde

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows)

Tonight’s edition of Impact in 60 will showcase the Best of Mickie James. Next week’s episode will feature the Best of Booker T.