Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Lineup

– PWInsider reports that Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K will serve as the opening match for tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. This will be the go-home show for Impact ahead of Slammiversary 2021, which is slated for Saturday, July 17.

IMPACT! on AXS TV will air tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact Wrestling programing will begin at 7:00 pm ET on AXS TV with Before The Impact. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Before The Impact: Chris Sabin vs. Johnny Swinger

* Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K

* Battle of the Hosses: Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering

* Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel and Petey Williams

* Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

* Moose vs. Hernandez