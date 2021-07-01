Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Lineup

– PWInsider reports that Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima will serve as the opening match to tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 pm ET.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling show:

* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards

* Before The Impact: Kimber Lee vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET. Tonight’s episode will showcase Laurel Van Ness.