Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Lineup

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling AXS TV Logo

PWInsider reports that Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima will serve as the opening match to tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 pm ET.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling show:

* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)
* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards
* Before The Impact: Kimber Lee vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET. Tonight’s episode will showcase Laurel Van Ness.

