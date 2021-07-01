wrestling / News
Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Updated Lineup
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima will serve as the opening match to tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast will begin at 8:00 pm ET.
Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling show:
* Team Callis (Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers) vs. Team Dreamer (Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin)
* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack
* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams
* Satoshi Kojima vs. Eddie Edwards
* Before The Impact: Kimber Lee vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET. Tonight’s episode will showcase Laurel Van Ness.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Wanting Lex Luger To Be His Next Hulk Hogan, Luger’s ‘Narcissist’ Gimmick
- Allysin Kay Withdraws From Event Next Month, Says Promoter Has Defended Convicted Pedophile
- Vince Russo On Why WWE Doesn’t Want Another John Cena, If He’d Accept Hall of Fame Induction
- Bully Ray Tells Eddie Kingston To Shut Up About WWE And ‘Stay In His Lane’