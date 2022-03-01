Note On Opening Match For Tonight’s Edition Of WWE NXT 2.0

Mike Johnson of PWInsider on the details on the match that is set to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. According to Johnson, the tag team match of Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode will open the show.

Here’s the current WWE NXT 2.0 lineup:

* North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Pete Dunne

* Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dogs

* Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa

* Harland vs. Draco Anthony

* Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase