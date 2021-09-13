Note On Planned Opponent For Damian Priest’s US Title Open Challenge On Tonight’s WWE RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Damian Priest is set to issue a US Title Open Challenge on tonight’s edition of RAW, which will also feature Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton, a possible Big E Money in the Bank cash-in, and much more. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has details on the expected opponent for Priest.

According to Johnson, the word making the rounds at RAW is that Jeff Hardy is currently planned to be the challenger for the title.

Hardy was most recently booked for a 24/7 title segment on RAW, though his most recent official match on the show came last month in a 50-second loss to Karrion Kross.

Priest has made several successful US Title defenses both on WWE television and live shows since winning the championship from Sheamus at SummerSlam.