Note on Original Plan For AEW All Out Main Event

The main event of AEW All Out featured CM Punk defeating AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to win the title for the second time. However, that was not the original plan for the show. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, the original planned main event would have been Punk defending his title against MJF.

However, Punk broke his foot at the start of his title reign and was forced out, which forced AEW to push the match back to Full Gear. Now Punk has injured his triceps and Moxley is the champion. It was noted that Moxley will likely face MJF at the November PPV.