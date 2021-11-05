wrestling / News
Note On Original Plan For AEW Full Gear World Title Tournament
November 5, 2021 | Posted by
The finals of the AEW World Title tournament at Full Gear are set, as Miro will face Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear on November 13. Miro is a replacement for Jon Moxley, who is off of AEW TV for the foreseeable future due to checking into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Moxley was originally set to defeat Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, as Miro did, and face Danielson at Full Gear.
