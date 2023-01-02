wrestling / News

Note on Original Plan For Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

January 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Charlotte Flair made her WWE return on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, beating Ronda Rousey to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that this was not the original plan for Flair’s comeback.

It was reported last month that WWE was scripting Flair’s return, although Dave Meltzer added that she was supposed to come back before that. The original plan was for Flair to return during the summer, but that never happened.

