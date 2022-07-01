Note On Original Plan For IWGP Tag Titles At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday, FTR defeated Roppongi Vice and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan to win the titles. The team are now the IWGP tag champions as well as the ROH and AAA tag team champions. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the original plan from NJPW booker Gedo was for the Young Bucks to win the IWGP tag titles. This would have made it an AEW vs. IWGP tag title match as the Bucks hold those belts.

The plan was changed, and the Young Bucks were on board with the change, as the idea is that it would be cool for FTR to have three belts.

AEW can now move towards a match between the Bucks and FTR for al four sets of tag titles.