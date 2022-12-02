Note On Original Plan For IWGP Women’s Title and First Champion

As previously reported, KAIRI defeated Mayu Iwatani at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over to become the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this wasn’t the original plan, as when the belt was announced it was planned for Iwatani to be the first champion. STARDOM had been planning a big push for her during 2023.

Iwatani has been known as the STARDOM Icon, and that nickname would have been promoted harder due to the release of a movie in Japan about her life. That film comes out in the second half of 2023.

Iwatani, however, asked to renegotiate her deal, as being champion would mean a lot of US bookings. They were unable to come to an agreement on the deal, but she is currently still under contract. KAIRI, who was the second choice, won the title instead.