Note on Original Plan For Sami Zayn At WWE Elimination Chamber (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber in Montreal. It will be the culmination in months of storylines, with Zayn turning on the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for Zayn at tomorrow’s event is similar to what many fans believed it was. The plan, which was written ‘many months’ ago, was for Zayn to lose. Jey Uso would then turn on him, leading to Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos at Wrestlemania.

However, it was noted that WWE is in an interesting situation now, as Zayn has become very over with live audiences. More than that, he’s now a ‘major TV ratings mover.’ It was noted that while names like John Cena and Bray Wyatt have popped numbers, as did Reigns vs. Matt Riddle, Smackdown has been consistently up whether Reigns appears or not. Quarters featuring Zayn have been consistently up as well.