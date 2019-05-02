Note On Original Plan For Sasha Banks At Money in the Bank

We reported last month that Sasha Banks tried to quit WWE due to WWE not only taking the women’s tag team titles off of her and Bayley, but informing her that they were splitting up the team. Instead of granting her release, they allowed Banks to go home and think about it as they reportedly had plans for her at Money in the Bank.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Banks was originally intended to be on the RAW side of the women’s money in the Bank match. The spot that was “earmarked” for Banks was eventually given to Dana Brooke.