Note On Original Plan For Tag Match At AEW Full Gear

As reported last night, a tag team match has been set for AEW Full Gear, with Cody Rhodes teaming with PAC against Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original plan for the match was a fatal four-way, Cody Rhodes vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Andrade el Idolo. It’s unknown why it was changed to a tag match.

Full Gear happens on Saturday from the Target Center in Minneapolis.