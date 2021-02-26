wrestling / News
Note On Original Plan For WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
This past Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE held a fatal 4-way on the Kickoff show, with the winner being added to the US title match on the PPV. John Morrison defeated Ricochet, Mustafa Ali and Elias, moving onto lose to Matt Riddle in a match that involved then-champion Bobby Lashley.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there had been talk of the match being a battle royal to determine who would be the third man. The goal of the match was to find a replacement for Keith Lee, who has been out of action.
