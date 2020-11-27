Note On Original Planned Match For WWE Championship Match At TLC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The current plan for the WWE TLC main event, at least as far as TV goes, is for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to defend against the winner of a triple threat on Monday’s RAW. That match will feature Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, before last Monday’s episode, the only match WWE had planned for TLC was McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman. However, as shown on Monday, Braun Strowman attacked Adam Pearce and was then suspended, leaving him out of the mini-tournament entirely.

It was noted a “story going around” was that Strowman was injured at Survivor Series and written off with the suspension angle, but he was not on the internal injury list. The story was that he had a knee injury and was at the gym getting it worked on. If it turns out that he’s able to compete, WWE will likely insert him into the title match somehow. If not, then it will be Styles, Riddle or Lee.