Note on Original Plans For Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some details on the original plan for the feud between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. The two fought at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, where Omega beat Ospreay for the IWGP United States title.

The original idea was for the two to have a series of matches, with a story that Ospreay was the better athlete but Omega was better ‘mentally’. While Ospreay might one day beat Omega, the latte said that time wasn’t now. After the match was over, Omega even alluded to this by saying that 364 days of the year, Ospreay was the better wrestler. They did a lot of big moves, but still allegedly held back as this is meant to be match one. It’s unknown when the second match might happen.

It was noted that even though Omega is an AEW wrestler, the company did not mention his match with Ospreay leading up to Wrestle Kingdom or even hours later on Dynamite.