Note On Original Plans For Sasha Banks and Top Four Matches At Wrestlemania This Year

As previously reported, Sasha Banks is out of action with a foot injury, which is expected to keep her out of the ring for 6-8 weeks. This will bring her back just before Wrestlemania. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for Banks was a match with Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title. It’s unknown if they will continue with that plan or if things have changed following the injury, but they should still have time to put it together if they choose. With her out for so long, it’s possible WWE decides to go in another direction. She is due to return in mid-March.

It was noted the original plan for the top four matches was Banks/Flair, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair and Seth Rollins vs. the winner of the Royal Rumble (either Big E, Kevin Owens or Bobby Lashley, but likely Big E).