Note On Original Plans For Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy Rematch On WWE RAW

Karrion Kross rebounded from his WWE RAW debut loss against Jeff Hardy by picking up a victory over Keith Lee on this week’s edition of the show. However, Fightful Select reports there was another direction in place prior to Jeff Hardy being pulled from WWE events after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Fightful, sources within WWE claimed that the original creative plan for RAW was for Kross to lose to Hardy for a second week in a row, though it’s unknown what the specific creative direction was going to be following that outcome.

Fightful notes that several members of creative and even more members of the roster were “baffled” by the idea to not only beat Kross once, but to have him return and lose again in his second RAW appearance.

Meanwhile, Kross is currently in the midst of a feud with Samoa Joe on NXT television.