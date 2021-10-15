wrestling / News
Note on PAC Allegedly Suffering Concussion Prior To Casino Ladder Match In AEW
October 15, 2021 | Posted by
Last week, Mark Henry said during an episode of Busted Open Radio that PAC had recently suffered a concussion before he participated in the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite. PAC ended up taking a Deadeye off the ladder and Henry said he didn’t think he should have. However PAC ended up being okay.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PAC has had a concussion, but he hasn’t had one recently. Henry had said it was a month and a half ago, but this is not the case.
