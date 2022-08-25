wrestling / News
Note On Plan For AEW All Out Main Event Following Last Night’s Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
August 25, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Jon Moxley beat CM Punk on last night’s AEW Dynamite in under three minutes, becoming the new unified AEW World Champion. Punk seemingly re-injured his foot, which led to Mox hitting two Death Riders to score the win.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Punk’s foot is good to go, as there will be a rematch between the two at All Out on September 4. It’s unknown if any stipulations will be added but that is the plan for the main event.
