Note On Plan For NXT Takeover Events For Rest of The Year
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
So far, WWE NXT has held three Takeover events this year, with the occasional special regular episode of NXT, such as the Great American Bash. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the current plans is to hold two more NXT Takeovers before the end of the year. Those events will happen on October 4 and December 5.
