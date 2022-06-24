Note On Planned Lineup For AEW Blood & Guts Teams

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Blood & Guts match on next week’s AEW Dynamite will be a six-on-six match, an increase from last year. The match happens on June 29 in Detroit.

The match will feature all six male members of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jercho, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson’s replacement, who will be revealed at Forbidden Door. The match was always set to be six-on-six with Yuta added, which is why Guevara ws put back with the JAS.