Note On Planned Match For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE is on the road to Survivor Series on Sunday, with Team RAW set to take on Team SmackDown in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match. It appears that members of Team RAW may have an opportunity to improve their teamwork before that match.

According to Fightful Select, WWE is planning a Survivor Series preview for Team RAW on tonight’s edition of the show, with Sheamus, Keith Lee, Riddle, and Braun Strowman penciled in to take on RETRIBUTION.

While Fightful notes that the match is currently built into the plan for the show as of this afternoon, that could obviously change given the reported frequent changes prior to WWE’s weekly television shows.

RAW will also feature two title matches, as Randy Orton will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, and The New Day will put the RAW Tag Team Titles on the line against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.