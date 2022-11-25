wrestling / News
Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
November 25, 2022
Fightful Select has a couple of notes on plans for Bray Wyatt and LA Knight ahead of tonight’s Smackdown in Rhode Island.
It was noted that Knight is expected to “heavily” sell being attacked by someone, presumably Wyatt, on last week’s episode. After slapping Wyatt twice in the ring, he was later found backstage unconscious.
It was also noted that there are several Wyatt masks being brought to the show, but the purpose is unknown at this time.
