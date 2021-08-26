Note On Plans For Chris Jericho Cruise, If AEW Stars Will Be Involved

The latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio has some notes about the upcoming Chris Jericho cruise and if AEW talent will be involved. It was noted that there will likely be AEW wrestlers on the cruise, but with split rosters due to episodes of TV in October. It was noted than an episode of Rampage could happen on the tour. The cruise runs from October 21-25 and AEW recently announced an episode of Dynamite for Orlando on the 23rd. This means there will be some wrestlers working Dynamite and others on the cruise.

There was originally a plan to do a show live from the Bahamas, but that is no longer the case. AEW will be holding two episodes of Dynamite on Saturdays in October due to NHL coverage on Wednesdays, which includes two shows in Miami at the Knight Center on the 15th and 16th the week before.

It was speculated that Rampage could happen on the boat on Friday the 22nd, right after the boat leaves on Thursday. A Rampage location for the 22nd has not been announced, so it could end up on the boat.