Note On Plans For Drew McIntyre After Surprise Return At WWE Royal Rumble

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre made a surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble in the men’s Rumble match, as it was expected he would be out longer with his neck injury. McIntyre had initially said his goal was to be back before Wrestlemania and he had been rehabbing his neck with multiple sessions a day. According to the report, McIntyre was kept hidden away until the last second so no one would know he was back ahead of time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre made the call to come back early. It’s believed that he will now continue his feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. As of now the current plan is for McIntyre to not work house shows and continue his rehab. He will still make television appearances however, and may actually wrestle, but WWE wants to protect him from doing a lot until he improves more with his rehab.