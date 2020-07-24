Note On Plans for Edge and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 37, Edge and Daniel Bryan Reportedly Have Creative Influence Backstage (Possible Spoilers)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan for Wrestlemania 37 is to feature an I Quit Match between Edge and Randy Orton. The two had a Last Man Standing match at this year’s Wrestlemania and then ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time’ at Backlash. They were meant to face each other at Summerslam but Edge’s torn triceps injury put a stop to that.

It was also noted that both Edge and Daniel Bryan have ‘significant creative influence’ on RAW and Smackdown, considerably. They are on the writing teams of the shows.

As for Orton, he’s currently set to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Summerslam. The report notes that there have been rumors that Orton could take the title off McIntyre so that his match with Edge is a title match.