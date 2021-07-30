Note On Plans For Hangman Page Following Loss At AEW Fight For The Fallen

Hangman Page and the Dark Order lost to The Elite at AEW Fight for the Fallen on Wednesday, meaning that Page will not get an AEW World title match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that at this time, Page is currently not planned to be the challenger for Omega at AEW All Out on September 5.

At one point, it was planned for Page to get the match, but things changed. The match on Wednesday was designed to shock the crowd. On commentary, it was pushed that Christian Cage could be in line for a title match next, although it’s unknown if that will be at the PPV or an episode of TV later on.