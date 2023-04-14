wrestling / News

Note On Plans For Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Swerve Strickland Keith Lee AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on when AEW will present the first match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The pair have been feuding for some time now after their team ended last year. The WON notes that the plan is to hold off and have the match at Double or Nothing next month.

