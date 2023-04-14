wrestling / News
Note On Plans For Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland
April 14, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on when AEW will present the first match between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. The pair have been feuding for some time now after their team ended last year. The WON notes that the plan is to hold off and have the match at Double or Nothing next month.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win
- AEW Reportedly Sets Tentative Plan For CM Punk’s Return
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Seth Rollins Stormed Out at Post-WrestleMania WWE Raw
- Bully Ray on How Jeff Hardy Better Not Screw Up His Latest Opportunity